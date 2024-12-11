Summarize Simplifying... In short Annabel Sutherland made ODI history for Australia Women's cricket by becoming the first Australian batter to score a century from the fifth position or lower.

Her resilient performance, including a 96-run partnership with Ashleigh Gardner and a rapid-fire 60 runs off 36 balls, helped Australia recover from an early slump to reach a formidable total of 298 runs.

Centurion Annabel Sutherland makes ODI history for Australia Women: Details

What's the story Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland made history on Wednesday by scoring her second WODI century. She accomplished the milestone during the final WODI against India at the WACA Ground. Despite having scored low in previous matches, Sutherland managed to score 110 runs off just 95 balls. Her performance played a crucial role in Australia's commanding first-innings total of 298 runs. Here are further details.

Sutherland sets new record in Women's ODI cricket

Sutherland's century isn't just her best but a new record in Women's ODI cricket. She has become the first Australian batter to score a century while batting at five or below. The achievement adds to her impressive track record at the WACA Ground, where she had previously scored a double-century against South Africa in a Test match earlier this year.

Sutherland's resilience leads Australia's recovery

Australia's innings started with a promising opening stand of 58 but soon crumbled under the pressure of Arundhati Reddy's bowling. The team was reeling at 72 for three when Sutherland took charge. She showed resilience and determination, stitching a crucial 96-run stand for the fifth wicket with Ashleigh Gardner. This partnership was instrumental in stabilizing Australia's innings after early setbacks.

Sutherland's aggressive batting boosts Australia's score

After getting to her half-century off 59 balls, Sutherland accelerated. She smashed the next 60 runs off just 36 balls, getting to her century in 86 deliveries. Her explosive innings comprised nine boundaries and four sixes. With Tahlia McGrath, she added a further 122 runs for the sixth wicket before being run out in the final over. This stand propelled Australia's total to a daunting 298 runs.

4th fifty-plus score in WODIs for Sutherland

In 35 WODIs, Sutherland has raced to a tally of 587 runs at 39.13. Alongside her two tons, she also owns two fifties. In 7 matches versus India Women, she owns 168 runs at 28. Her other century came against Ireland Women.