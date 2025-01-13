Australian Open: Jacob Fearnley defeats injury-hit Nick Kyrgios in opener
What's the story
Rising British tennis star Jacob Fearnley has defeated Nick Kyrgios in the Australian Open.
The 23-year-old player won 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) against Kyrgios. It was his first international Grand Slam match and a major milestone in his budding career.
The match took place at Melbourne Park, where Kyrgios was returning after being out of action since 2022 due to serious injuries.
Match dynamics
Fearnley capitalizes on Kyrgios's physical struggles
Fearnley, who turned pro only last April, took advantage of Kyrgios's physical woes in their first-round clash.
The Brit's performance hushed the home crowd at the John Cain Arena, which has always cheered for Kyrgios in his Australian Open journey.
"All things considered I think it has to be the best match I've ever played," Fearnley said after defeating the former Wimbledon finalist.
Injury woes
Kyrgios's physical struggles cast shadow over match
Kyrgios, a former world number 13 who is currently unranked and received a wildcard to play, had suffered an abdominal injury earlier this month at the Brisbane International. This had raised doubts over his participation in the Australian Open.
Throughout the match against Fearnley, Kyrgios looked unfit and was seen clutching his abdomen area frequently. He also required medical attention twice during the game.
Steady performance
Fearnley remains unfazed, secures place in 2nd round
Despite Kyrgios's physical issues, Fearnley stayed focused and undeterred.
The British player, who broke into the world's top 100 last year, continued to dominate the match.
Even as Kyrgios managed to recover from a break down briefly igniting the crowd's enthusiasm in the third set, Fearnley swiftly regained control in the tie-break securing his place in the second round of the Australian Open.