What's the story

Rising British tennis star Jacob Fearnley has defeated Nick Kyrgios in the Australian Open.

The 23-year-old player won 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) against Kyrgios. It was his first international Grand Slam match and a major milestone in his budding career.

The match took place at Melbourne Park, where Kyrgios was returning after being out of action since 2022 due to serious injuries.