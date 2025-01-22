What's the story

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has praised Gautam Gambhir's coaching style, crediting it to the positive and player-friendly atmosphere in the T20 team.

At a pre-match press conference in Kolkata on Tuesday, Yadav stressed on Gambhir's distinct style of mentoring and handling players.

"I've played under Gambhir for four years, so I know how he works," Yadav said. He also recalled their time at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).