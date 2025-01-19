India vs England T20I series: Presenting the statistical preview
What's the story
Reigning T20 World champions India are gearing up to host former champions England in a five-match T20I series.
The series will begin on January 22 with the first match being played in Kolkata.
The upcoming clash is viewed as a renewal of their rivalry and an important part of both teams' preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Here we look at the statistical preview of the series.
Match lineup
India vs England T20I series: Full schedule
The first T20I between India and England will be played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on January 22.
The other matches will be played on January 25 (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai), January 28 (Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot), January 31 (MCA Stadium, Pune), and February 2 (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai).
All five games will start at 7:00pm IST.
Past encounters
Here's the head-to-head record
In their last T20I meeting, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side crushed England in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final.
However, England had earlier defeated India in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final by a whopping 10 wickets.
Overall, India have a slender lead over England in T20I encounters (13-11).
On Indian soil, the hosts have six wins and five defeats against the Brits.
Indian squad
Mohammed Shami returns to international cricket
The upcoming series will see veteran pacer Mohammed Shami make his first international appearance since the ODI World Cup 2023.
Meanwhile, Axar Patel has been named India's vice-captain for the series with Suryakumar Yadav being the skipper.
Indian Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).
England squad
Big names in England's T20I squad
Skipper Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Phil Salt, and Harry Brook are the key players in the England squad.
Squad: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt (wk), Mark Wood.
Team records
Recent T20I performances
In their last T20I assignment in November last year, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team defeated South Africa 3-1.
Meanwhile, Jos Buttler's England also won a similar 3-1 series against West Indies.
The Men in Blue have won five of their last seven matches against the Brits in the format.
Stats
Here are England's key performers
As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler has featured in 118 T20 games on Indian soil, having racked up 3,739 runs at 38.54 with his strike rate being 147.03.
Salt smashed 1,381 T20 runs last year at a phenomenal strike rate of 166.18.
Meanwhile, veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid claimed 38 wickets in the T20 format in 2024 at a fine economy of 7.20.
Stats
A look at India's key performers
Sanju Samson has scored three tons in his last five T20I innings, including two on South African soil.
The year 2024 saw Tilak Varma hammer three successive T20 hundreds, including two in T20Is.
Varun Chakravarthy's last four T20I outings saw him claim 12 wickets at 11.50. SKY has scored 1,016 runs at 42.33 in home T20Is.
His strike rate of 170.46 is the best among players with at least 1,000 T20I runs at home.
Milestones
Here are the key milestones on offer
Buttler needs four maximums to become the first Englishman to complete 150 sixes in the T20I format.
His opposite number Suryakumar is five short of the same milestone.
Arshdeep Singh needs five scalps to become the first Indian to complete 100 T20I wickets.
Washington Sundar is three shy of clocking 50 wickets in T20I cricket. Liam Livingstone needs 119 runs to complete 1,000 runs in T20Is.