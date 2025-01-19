Batters with 750-plus runs in a VHT season
What's the story
Vidarbha captain Karun Nair made waves in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 with his phenomenal batting.
He scored five centuries in this tournament and led his team to the finals, where they lost against Karnataka.
Nevertheless, Nair finished the season with a total of 779 runs, the second-highest for a captain in a VHT season.
Here we look at the batters to clock 750-plus runs in an edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy.
#3
Karun Nair - 779 in 2024-25
Throughout the tournament, Nair was on a roll.
His run tally includes innings of 112*, 44*, 163*, 111*, 112, 122*, 88*, and 27.
He hence ended as the top scorer, amassing 779 runs at 389.50. The star batter finished the tourney with five tons and a fifty.
Moreover, Nair scored these runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 124.04.
#2
Prithvi Shaw - 827 in 2021
In 2021, Prithvi Shaw became the first batter to slam 800 runs in an edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The Mumbai star finished the season with 827 runs in eight games for Mumbai at a tremendous average of 165.40.
He clocked four tons besides a half-century in the season. Shaw clocked the highest strike rate (138.29) among batters with 500-plus runs in a VHT season.
#1
Narayan Jagadeesan - 830 in 2022-23
Tamil Nadu opener Narayan Jagadeesan tops this list as he was in sublime form in the 2022-23 season.
He smashed 830 runs in eight games at 138.33 (100s: 5). No batter has scored more runs in an edition of VHT.
The dasher even became the first batter to slam five successive centuries in List A cricket.
Jagadeesan also recorded the highest individual List A score (277).