What's the story

Vidarbha captain Karun Nair made waves in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 with his phenomenal batting.

He scored five centuries in this tournament and led his team to the finals, where they lost against Karnataka.

Nevertheless, Nair finished the season with a total of 779 runs, the second-highest for a captain in a VHT season.

Here we look at the batters to clock 750-plus runs in an edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy.