Suryakumar Yadav registers his 2nd successive duck in VHT 2024/25
Mumbai batter Suryakumar Yadav was out for a first-ball duck in his side's 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Pondicherry on Friday at Gujarat College Cricket Ground 'A', Ahmedabad. Suryakumar walked in when Mumbai were 82/4 and he got dismissed without troubling the score. Ankit Sharma, who claimed 2/36 from his 10 overs. picked the scalps of Siddesh Lad and Surya (16th over).
Suryakumar's story in VHT 2024/25
Suryakumar has played four of the six matches of Mumbai in the ongoing VHT campaign. He started with a 20-run knock against Karnataka in a 7-wicket defeat. Thereafter, he scored a 23-ball 18 in Mumbai's three-wicket win over Hyderabad. Suryakumar missed Mumbai's victory against Arunachal Pradesh. He scored a five-ball duck in the defeat against Punjab. He missed the Nagaland encounter before today's appearance.
An average of 9.5 in the ongoing campaign
In four matches, Suryakumar owns just 38 runs at an average of 9.5. His tally includes successive ducks. Overall, the batter has 3,665 runs in 143 List A matches (130 innings).
SKY had a modest SMAT campaign
Before the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Suryakumar was present for champions Mumbai in 5 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament. He hammered 132 runs from five matches at 26.40. His best score was 70.