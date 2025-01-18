Jasprit Bumrah to assess fitness in 3rd ODI against England
What's the story
India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will test his match fitness in the third One Day International (ODI) against England on February 12.
The match will be played in Ahmedabad.
This decision comes as part of Indian selectors and team management's plan to prepare Bumrah for the upcoming Champions Trophy.
His place in India's 15-player squad for the tournament depends on his fitness.
Replacement strategy
Bumrah's fitness concerns and replacement plans
Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar confirmed Bumrah won't be available for the first two ODIs against England on February 6 and February 9.
This is because of back spasms he suffered on the final day of the Sydney Test.
"With Bumrah, we are waiting to hear about his fitness and when he's likely to be available," Agarkar said.
Considering this, Harshit Rana has been named as a probable Bumrah replacement in the squad for the England series.
Injury details
Bumrah's injury and recovery timeline
Bumrah's injury, reportedly stress-related, hasn't been officially detailed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
However, ESPNcricinfo reported that his discomfort could be due to his heavy workload during the five Tests in Australia where he bowled 151.2 overs across nine innings.
On medical advice, Bumrah was advised to rest for at least five weeks after the Sydney Test ended on January 5.
Recovery plan
Agarkar confirms Bumrah's recovery plan
Confirming the recovery plan for Bumrah, Agarkar said he was asked to rest from bowling for five weeks.
"I know he was asked to offload for five weeks of bowling, which is early first week February if I'm not wrong," Agarkar said.
He added more details about Bumrah's medical condition will be known around that time.
The BCCI is likely to issue a statement from the physio on his health.
Information
India's Champions Trophy squad
India's Champions Trophy squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja