Danielle Collins exits Australian Open amid boos
What's the story
Tennis star Danielle Collins had a tough exit from the Australian Open on Saturday.
The 31-year-old American was knocked out by her compatriot Madison Keys in the third round with a score of 6-4, 6-4.
Collins's exit from the tournament was met with a chorus of boos from fans at Melbourne Park.
Crowd controversy
Collins's controversial interaction with crowd
Notably, Collins had earlier courted controversy during her second-round win over Australian wildcard Destanee Aiava.
She had sarcastically thanked hecklers for "paying my bills," and engaged the home crowd in a cheeky manner.
This involved gestures like blowing kisses, cupping her ear, and pointing to her backside.
Her antics had prompted mixed reactions from onlookers when she entered Rod Laver Arena for her clash against Keys.
Match details
Collins's medical timeout and crowd reaction
The match against Keys wasn't devoid of drama.
Collins, seeded 10th, required a medical timeout late in the second set while trailing 4-3. She returned to the court with heavy strapping on her left leg but couldn't make a comeback.
The crowd's reactions grew louder when she committed her first double fault, prompting applause from some spectators and intervention by the chair umpire.
Keys's composure
Keys advances to 4th round amid controversy
Despite the tense atmosphere surrounding Collins's exit, Keys kept her cool throughout the match.
She let her game do the talking as she progressed to the fourth round of the Australian Open.
The victory is a huge milestone in her career and proves she can keep her head in the game despite the pressure.