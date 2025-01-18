What's the story

Elina Svitolina, the 28th seed at the Australian Open, has made it to the tournament's second week. This is her fifth time reaching this stage in Melbourne.

In a thrilling match on Saturday, Svitolina defeated fourth-seeded Jasmine Paolini with a scoreline of 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

The victory was especially significant as it mirrored her husband Gael Monfils's earlier triumph against ATP No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz on Margaret Court Arena.