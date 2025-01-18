What's the story

World No. 1 men's singles tennis ace, Jannik Sinner, has made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The defending champion showed a lot of composure in a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Marcos Giron in the third round on Saturday.

Sinner bossed the show on the Rod Laver Arena, reaching the 4th round at AO for the 4th time. Here's more.