Jannik Sinner reaches Australian Open 2025 4th round: Key stats
What's the story
World No. 1 men's singles tennis ace, Jannik Sinner, has made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open.
The defending champion showed a lot of composure in a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Marcos Giron in the third round on Saturday.
Sinner bossed the show on the Rod Laver Arena, reaching the 4th round at AO for the 4th time. Here's more.
Numbers
64-18 win-loss record for Sinner at Slams
Sinner has raced to a 64-18 win-loss record at Grand Slams.
On the other hand, his win-loss record at the Australian Open reads as 18-4.
Sinner, who won the 2024 AO, made it to the 4th round in 2023 and quarter-finals in 2022.
Notably, the two-time Grand Slam winner enjoyed a 23-2 win-loss record at majors last year.
Information
Sinner races to 2-0 win-loss record over Giron
Sinner now owns a 2-0 win-loss record over Giron in the head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. Before this result, Sinner dispatched Giron at the 2023 ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai.
Do you know?
Here are the match stats
Sinner served 8 aces compared to Giron's two. Both players committed two double faults each. Sinner owned a 79% win on the 1st serve. He converted 5/10 break points.
Feats
17 consecutive hard court wins in majors
As mentioned, Sinner claimed his 64th match win at Grand Slam events. As per Opta, he surpassed Andreas Seppi (63) for the outright second-most of any Italian in the Open Era, trailing only Fabio Fognini (71).
Sinner is on an ongoing run of 17 consecutive hard court wins in majors, including 10 at AO.