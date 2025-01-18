Noman Ali's 5/39 decimates West Indies in Multan Test: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan cricket team spinner, Noman Ali, was sensational on Day 2 of the 1st Test against West Indies in Multan.
He claimed a solid fifer as West Indies perished for 137. Besides Noman's fifer, fellow spinner Sajid Khan claimed four scalps.
Notably, all 10 WI wickets were taken by spinners.
Earlier on Day 2, Pakistan were bowled out for 230 after resuming on 143/4.
Bowling
Sajid leads charge before Noman joins the party
Sajid took the first 4 scalps, reducing WI to 22/4 inside 5 overs.
Noman then joined the party. He got Justin Greaves (4) before trapping debutant Tevin Imlach LBW for six runs.
Alick Athanaze was Noman's next wicket. Noman got Kevin Sinclair thereafter as WI were reduced to 66/8.
Gudakesh Motie (19) was Noman's final scalp.
Abrar Ahmed got Jayden Seales next (22).
Stats
5th Test fifer at home for Noman
Noman bowled 11 overs for his 5/39 (2 maidens). He has raced to 72 Test scalps at 26.27.
This was his 7th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. This was also his maiden fifer versus West Indies.
Noman is now one wicket shy of 50 scalps at home. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has 49 wickets at 24.83. This was his 5th fifer at home.
Information
3rd four-fer in Tests for Sajid
Playing his 11th Test, Sajid (4/65) has raced to 48 wickets at 29.58. In eight matches on Asian soil, Sajid owns 43 scalps at 27.51. This was his 3rd four-fer in Tests and 11th in First-Class cricket.