What's the story

Pakistan cricket team spinner, Noman Ali, was sensational on Day 2 of the 1st Test against West Indies in Multan.

He claimed a solid fifer as West Indies perished for 137. Besides Noman's fifer, fellow spinner Sajid Khan claimed four scalps.

Notably, all 10 WI wickets were taken by spinners.

Earlier on Day 2, Pakistan were bowled out for 230 after resuming on 143/4.