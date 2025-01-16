RCB sign Charlie Dean for WPL 2025: Decoding her stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced the signing of England's spin-bowling all-rounder, Charlie Dean, in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 squad.
Dean has been signed to replace Australian left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux, who is scheduled to undergo a knee surgery.
The injury had earlier ruled Molineux out of Australia's home Ashes series against England and flared up again during Australia's ODI series against India at home.
Here are further details.
Injury timeline
Molineux's injury history and impact on RCB
Molineux had been managing her knee issue since the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in October-November last year.
Despite missing four of their 11 games, she led Melbourne Renegades to victory.
The injury resurfaced during Australia's ODI series against India at home, where Molineux played the second and third games but could take only one wicket across 11 overs she bowled.
Return uncertainty
Molineux's future return date remains uncertain
Molineux also missed Australia's tour to New Zealand, which included three more ODIs.
The details of her return date remain unclear, with Australia's physiotherapist Kate Beerworth saying in December that "further updates on an anticipated return date" for Molineux would only be provided after the surgery.
Despite her injury, RCB had retained Molineux for the 2025 edition of the WPL on the basis of her performance in their title-winning run in 2024 where she took 12 wickets in 10 games at an average of 23.16.
Bowling
Dean's bowling career in stats
Dean has played 36 T20Is for England and has 46 wickets at an average of 18.19. Her economy rate is 6.91.
Dean has also claimed 69 scalps in Women's ODIs at 20.65. Her ER reads 4.63. She has six four-fers and a fifer.
She is currently representing England in Australia where she has taken one wicket in the first two ODIs of the Women's Ashes.
Meanwhile, she owns 7 scalps from three Women's Tests at 35.57.
Batting prowess
Dean's batting skills add value to RCB
Apart from her bowling prowess, Dean is also a handy lower-order batter with a strike-rate of over 111 in the 36 matches she has played so far. She owns 135 runs at 16.87.
In WODIs she has scored 347 runs at 20-plus (SR: 67.24). He has another 41 runs in Women's Tests.
This makes her the perfect replacement for Molineux, who took 12 wickets in 10 matches last season and bowled a triple-wicket over in the final.