What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced the signing of England's spin-bowling all-rounder, Charlie Dean, in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 squad.

Dean has been signed to replace Australian left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux, who is scheduled to undergo a knee surgery.

The injury had earlier ruled Molineux out of Australia's home Ashes series against England and flared up again during Australia's ODI series against India at home.

Here are further details.