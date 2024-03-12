Next Article

Beth Mooney slams fifty in third consecutive WPL match: Stats

By Parth Dhall 02:13 am Mar 12, 2024

What's the story Beth Mooney played a captain's knock for Gujarat Giants against UP Warriorz in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) encounter in Delhi. Mooney smashed an unbeaten 74(52), guiding GG to 152/8 (20). The Aussie batter slammed her third WPL half-century. Mooney scored a half-century in her third WPL match. She shared a 60-run opening stand with Laura Wolvaardt. Here are the key stats.

A blistering knock from Mooney

As mentioned, Mooney added 60 runs with Wolvaardt for the opening wicket. Although the latter departed after scoring 43, Mooney held her end. She kept on losing batting partners, having stayed till the end. Mooney slammed an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls, a knock laced with 10 fours and a six. It was her third half-century in the WPL.

A look at match summary

Wolvaardt and Mooney added a 60-run opening stand after GT elected to bat. However, they lost successive wickets and were down to 105/5. Sophie Ecclestone, Chamari Athapaththu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Deepti Sharma derailed their batting line-up. In response, UPW had a pale start, and were reduced to 35/5 in no time. Deepti and Poonam Khemnar took them past 140 but fell eight runs short.

Fifty in third successive game

Mooney scored a half-century in her third successive WPL game. She smashed an unbeaten 85 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, now the highest WPL score for a GGW batter. Mooney then smashed 66 against Mumbai Indians.

A look at her WPL career

GG bought Mooney for Rs. 2 crore ahead of the inaugural WPL season (2023). However, she played only one game after suffering a calf injury. After the UPW game, Mooney has raced past 250 runs in the tournament. A scintillating fifty has taken her overall WPL score to 285. Mooney has an incredible T20I record, having scored over 2,700 runs.

Mooney repeats this feat

After the RCB game, Mooney became the first player to stay unbeaten in all 20 overs of a WPL innings, as per cricket statistician Kausthub Gudipati. She repeated this feat in the match against UPW.