India vs England, T20Is: Hosts to hold camp in Kolkata
What's the story
Having had a disappointing red-ball series against New Zealand and Australia, the Indian cricket team will now shift its focus to the upcoming T20I series against England at home.
The five-match shorter-format series will begin on January 22 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Ahead of this, the team will hold a three-day training camp from January 18 at the same venue.
Coaching change
Sitanshu Kotak to join as new batting coach
Sitanshu Kotak, the former Indian cricketer, will be joining the Indian team as the new batting coach for the upcoming series.
This was confirmed by an Indian cricket board source who said, "Kotak will be joining the Indian team as a batting coach."
The source added, "The Indian team will be having a three-day camp in Kolkata and players will be reporting on January 18."
Squad announcement
BCCI announces T20I squad for England series
The BCCI had earlier announced India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against England.
The team will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, with Sanju Samson as wicket-keeper and Axar Patel as vice-captain.
Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, and Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper).
Team changes
Notable exclusions and inclusions in the squad
The likes of Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who played the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy, have been left out of the squad for the upcoming T20I series.
Dhruv Jurel has been handed a spot in the team despite his limited T20 experience.
Jasprit Bumrah, who hurt his back during the Sydney Test, is also out.
Mohammed Siraj has been rested for this series, with Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh named as pacers.