Keshav Maharaj confident of South Africa's victory in WTC
What's the story
South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj has backed the team to win the World Test Championship (WTC) title 2023/25.
The Proteas will take on reigning champions Australia in a do-or-die match at the Lord's Cricket Ground in June.
The opportunity comes after South Africa booked their place with a two-wicket win over Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion.
South Africa then beat Pakistan in the 2nd Test to seal the series 2-0.
Winning streak
Proteas's impressive performance in World Test Championship
South Africa have been on an absolute roll in the ICC World Test Championship, winning seven matches on the trot. They capped the winning streak with a 10-wicket victory in the New Year's Test.
Overall, the Proteas played 12 matches in this cycle. They won 8 matches, lost three and drew 1. Their PCT was 69.44.
Australia, who have one Test series to go, booked their berth after taming India in the SCG Test,
Australia won the series 3-1.
Team spirit
We've been phenomenal from a consistency point of view: Maharaj
Maharaj lauded his side for being consistent.
"If you look at our Test unit, not many people would have afforded us the opportunity of making the final, but we've been phenomenal from a consistency point of view, from a cricket perspective," Maharaj told PTI.
He also added that the togetherness on the field alongside aspects like camaraderie and spirit helped them to get there.
Maharaj also hopes South Africa can win this prestigious title in the Test format.
Information
Rabada and Maharaj shone for SA with the ball
Pacer Kagiso Rabada was South Africa's highest wicket-taker in WTC 2023/25 cycle. He picked 48 scalps from 10 matches at 19.97. He claimed three five-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, Maharaj chipped in with 40 wickets at 20.57. He managed two four-fers and two fifers.