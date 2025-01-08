What's the story

South African cricketer Keshav Maharaj has backed the team to win the World Test Championship (WTC) title 2023/25.

The Proteas will take on reigning champions Australia in a do-or-die match at the Lord's Cricket Ground in June.

The opportunity comes after South Africa booked their place with a two-wicket win over Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion.

South Africa then beat Pakistan in the 2nd Test to seal the series 2-0.