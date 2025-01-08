What's the story

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, has backed the Indian cricketer to find his form again.

This comes after Kohli's dismal outing in Australia where he managed just 190 runs in five Tests.

Du Plessis said retirement is a deeply personal decision and no one can tell when a player should retire.

Here's more.