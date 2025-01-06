What's the story

Australian cricket team captain Pat Cummins has thrown his weight behind Usman Khawaja's dream of bidding adieu at a home Ashes series.

Despite former skipper Michael Clarke's calls for Khawaja to retire after the SCG Test, Cummins maintains that the veteran opener is still in top form.

"I felt very comfortable when he was out there batting. He looked so assured," Cummins said in the press conference.