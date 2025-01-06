Pat Cummins backs Usman Khawaja's aspirations for home Ashes farewell
What's the story
Australian cricket team captain Pat Cummins has thrown his weight behind Usman Khawaja's dream of bidding adieu at a home Ashes series.
Despite former skipper Michael Clarke's calls for Khawaja to retire after the SCG Test, Cummins maintains that the veteran opener is still in top form.
"I felt very comfortable when he was out there batting. He looked so assured," Cummins said in the press conference.
Career trajectory
Khawaja's performance and future plans
Khawaja, who has publicly stated he wants to keep playing until next summer's Ashes, could become Australia's oldest Test cricketer since Bob Holland nearly four decades ago.
Although the 38-year-old had a tough season against India, where he only crossed 50 once and was out six times by Jasprit Bumrah, Cummins feels Khawaja's experience and calmness are priceless for the side.
Match impact
Khawaja's contributions to Australia's Test series victory
Khawaja's experience was on full display during the five-Test series against India as he gave a steady presence with debutant opener Sam Konstas.
His calm performance at the SCG, scoring a vital 41 runs in the second innings, was instrumental in Australia's series-sealing chase of 162.
"He didn't get the runs he would have liked but then you get (the SCG) innings where he shows his maturity and experience is so valuable," Cummins said.
Age debate
Cummins dismisses age as a factor in Khawaja's future
Cummins has brushed aside age as a factor in Khawaja's future with the team, adding that his performance is what matters the most.
"He always says age is just a number. Took some good catches in the field as well, still moving alright," Cummins said.
This comes as Australia gears up for a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka later this month, a World Test Championship final in June, and three Tests in the Caribbean before next summer's Ashes series.