What's the story

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has showered high praise on Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's performance in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Despite India's 1-3 series loss to Australia, Bumrah was the top wicket-taker in the five Tests with 32 wickets from nine innings.

He had an amazing average of 13.06 and took three five-wicket hauls in the series.