Ricky Ponting lauds Jasprit Bumrah's stellar show in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
What's the story
Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has showered high praise on Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's performance in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.
Despite India's 1-3 series loss to Australia, Bumrah was the top wicket-taker in the five Tests with 32 wickets from nine innings.
He had an amazing average of 13.06 and took three five-wicket hauls in the series.
Bowling prowess
Ponting hails Bumrah's fast bowling as best in series
Ponting praised Bumrah's fast bowling abilities, saying he made batting look tougher than anyone else in the series.
"No doubt, it's probably the best series of fast bowling I've ever seen," Ponting was quoted as saying by ICC.
He further observed how Bumrah even managed to overshadow the Australian top order at times in the matches, making them "look silly."
Record breaker
Bumrah sets new records in Test cricket
Bumrah's performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has written his name in cricket history.
He broke Bishan Singh Bedi's record of most wickets by an Indian bowler in a single series in Australia, set way back in 1977-78.
He also broke Kapil Dev's record to become the Indian bowler with most Test wickets on Australian soil.
All of these just show Bumrah's impact on international cricket.
Ranking rise
Bumrah's performance propels him to top of ICC rankings
Bumrah's brilliant show in the series has taken him to the top of ICC Test rankings for bowlers.
He now has an unprecedented rating of 907, the highest ever by an Indian bowler. This feat further establishes him as one of cricket's most lethal fast bowlers.
However, his return to the field still hangs in the balance after he suffered back spasms during the fifth Test against Australia and opted out midway through the first innings as a precautionary measure.
Acclaim
Bumrah's performance earns praise from cricket legend Tendulkar
Bumrah's performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has not just impressed Ponting but also earned him praises from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
Tendulkar called Bumrah the world's best, further emphasizing his global recognition and respect in the sport.
Despite India's series loss and subsequent exit from the race to qualify for the World Test Championships final, Bumrah's individual feats continue to shine bright in the cricketing world.