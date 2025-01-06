Ganguly calls for improved batting after India's loss in Australia
What's the story
Former Indian cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly, has highlighted the importance of India's batsmen scoring more runs in Test cricket.
His statement comes after India's recent 1-3 series defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
The final match of the series, played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, saw India lose by six wickets and give up their grip on the trophy after seven years.
Batting performance
Ganguly emphasizes need for higher scores in Test cricket
Ganguly, who also served as the BCCI president, attended the Calcutta Sports Journalist's Club's (CSJC) media football tournament on Sunday.
At the event, he voiced his concerns regarding India's batting performance.
"We did not bat well, we have to bat well in Test cricket," Ganguly said.
He further stressed that scoring 170 or 180 runs isn't enough to win Test matches and emphasized a target of around 350-400 runs.
Team contribution
Ganguly highlights middle-order failure in recent series
Ganguly also stressed on the middle-order failure in the recently concluded series against Australia.
He stressed every player has to contribute with their bat.
"No one can be blamed. Everyone has to score runs," he said, underlining a collective responsibility for the team's performance on the field.
Player performance
Ganguly expresses confidence in Kohli's ability to bounce back
When asked about Virat Kohli's recent form, Ganguly was surprised but confident that the cricketer would bounce back.
"I don't understand. He is such a great player. But I am sure he will overcome this problem," he said.
About Rohit Sharma's withdrawal from the Sydney Test, Ganguly respected his decision.
It was a personal choice and Sharma knows what to do, he said.