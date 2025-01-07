ECB rejects calls to boycott Afghanistan match in CT 2025
What's the story
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has rejected the proposal to boycott an upcoming match against Afghanistan.
The suggestion was made in light of the Taliban regime's violation of women's rights.
Over 160 politicians, including Nigel Farage and Jeremy Corbyn, had called on the ECB to withdraw from next month's ICC Champions Trophy match in Lahore.
However, the ECB preferred collective action over individual measures.
Political stance
Politicians pen letter condemning Afghanistan's 'insidious dystopia'
The call for boycott was started via a letter written by Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, and signed by MPs and peers from different political parties.
The letter condemned the "insidious dystopia" playing out in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.
Since the Taliban's return to power in 2021, women have been practically banned from playing organized sports, putting the Afghanistan Cricket Board in conflict with International Cricket Council regulations.
Official response
ECB's stance on Taliban's treatment of women
In response to the letter, ECB's CEO Richard Gould said that the board "strongly condemns" the Taliban's treatment of women and girls.
He stressed that no matches have been scheduled against Afghanistan.
Gould also emphasized the ECB's commitment to "actively advocate" for further international action by the ICC, arguing that a coordinated approach would be more effective than individual action.
Broader implications
ECB acknowledges potential impact of cricket boycott
Gould admitted fears that a boycott of men's cricket could inadvertently support the Taliban's attempts to curtail freedoms and isolate Afghan society.
He emphasized the importance of cricket as a beacon of hope for many Afghans, including those forced to leave their homeland.
The ECB is committed to finding a resolution that honors the rights of Afghan women and girls, while also keeping its broader impact on Afghan people in mind.
Government reaction
UK government expresses concern over women's rights in Afghanistan
A spokesperson for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said they were deeply concerned about the "appalling erosion of women and girls' rights in Afghanistan."
While participation in the ICC Champions Trophy is a decision for the ICC and ECB, they are in touch with the ECB on broader issues related to Afghanistan's women's cricket team.
The department welcomed ECB's efforts to engage with ICC on this matter.