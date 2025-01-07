What's the story

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has rejected the proposal to boycott an upcoming match against Afghanistan.

The suggestion was made in light of the Taliban regime's violation of women's rights.

Over 160 politicians, including Nigel Farage and Jeremy Corbyn, had called on the ECB to withdraw from next month's ICC Champions Trophy match in Lahore.

However, the ECB preferred collective action over individual measures.