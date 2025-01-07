Gavaskar criticizes Australian media for 'fanciful' reports on India
What's the story
Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has slammed the Australian media for their coverage of the recently concluded Test series.
He accused them of creating "fanciful" stories after India's shocking win in the first Test at Optus Stadium.
The loss invited a lot of criticism for the Australian side, with both Pat Cummins and Travis Head worrying over some narratives spun by the media.
Media role
Gavaskar: Aussie media became 'extended support staff' of their team
Gavaskar went on to suggest that the Australian media behaved like an "extended support staff of the Australian cricket team" throughout the series.
Writing in a column for The Sydney Morning Herald, he said, "Suddenly stories started to appear in the media about stuff that was fanciful to say the least."
He found the reports amusing and a sign of a rattled opposition.
Media focus
Gavaskar highlights media's focus on Kohli and Sharma
Further, Gavaskar noted that the media's focus was mainly on Virat Kohli's shoulder barge of Sam Konstas and Rohit Sharma's decision to not play the SCG Test.
He also spoke of the controversy over Ravindra Jadeja holding a press conference in Hindi, and an airport incident involving Kohli.
Despite all these distractions, Gavaskar asserted that the Indian team stayed focused on their game.
Series outcome
Gavaskar expresses disappointment over India's series loss
Despite his tirade against the media, Gavaskar was disappointed over India's 1-3 series loss to Australia and their inability to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
He was especially critical of Rishabh Pant's reckless shot selection in a crucial match situation, calling it "Stupid! Stupid! Stupid," during his commentary stint.
This defeat has increased scrutiny on India's team management and selection committee.
Performance review
BCCI to review team's performance in upcoming meeting
The series loss has led the BCCI to reportedly call a Special General Meeting to review the team's performance.
Devajit Saikia will chair this meeting as the new secretary, with talks scheduled with team management and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.
The decision to drop Rohit Sharma for the Sydney Test, despite his "I am not going anywhere" statement in an interview, will also likely be discussed at this meeting.