What's the story

Manchester United's young talents Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are likely to stay at Old Trafford.

As per Sky Sports, this comes despite recent speculations that the Red Devils may need to sell academy players due complying with the profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

The report states that United aren't looking to offload the duo, despite rumors.

However, the club could be open to letting Marcus Rashford leave. In the summer of 2024, they had to let Scott McTominay depart.