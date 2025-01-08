Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho likely to stay at Manchester United
What's the story
Manchester United's young talents Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are likely to stay at Old Trafford.
As per Sky Sports, this comes despite recent speculations that the Red Devils may need to sell academy players due complying with the profit and sustainability rules (PSR).
The report states that United aren't looking to offload the duo, despite rumors.
However, the club could be open to letting Marcus Rashford leave. In the summer of 2024, they had to let Scott McTominay depart.
Contract details
Mainoo's contract extension and performance-based pay hikes
Mainoo, a 19-year-old midfielder who has been with United since the age of six, is under contract until 2027.
His deal features an option for an additional year and performance-related pay increases.
The club is also eyeing a new deal for him to reflect his growing status within the squad.
Mainoo has made 52 appearances for the club, scoring 5 goals. He had a breakthrough 2023-24 season, playing 32 matches.
Strategic partnership
Ugarte's recruitment to complement Mainoo
The club's summer acquisition of Manuel Ugarte was a strategic move to complement Mainoo on the field. The duo has already shown signs of a promising partnership.
Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had previously indicated plans to build the team around Mainoo, further underscoring his value to the club.
Future plans
Garnacho's contract and United's transfer strategy
Garnacho, another United rising star, is contracted until 2028.
As part of their transfer strategy under new manager Ruben Amorim, the club must sell before buying.
However, the emphasis is on offloading players who don't fit into their long-term plans, rather than key first-team members like Mainoo and Garnacho.
Garnacho, who grew rapidly under former manager Ten Hag, has scored 23 goals in 115 appearances. He played 50 games last season, scoring 10 times.
McTominay
United had to sell McTominay because of PSR rules
In the summer, United had to part ways with McTominay, to meet the Premier League's PSR rules.
Speaking to BBC, the peeved Dutchman questioned the PSR rules.
"I wouldn't prefer to lose him because he is Man United in every vein. He was so important for our team, for Manchester United. He was here for over 22 years. but unfortunately, it's the rules. We have to discuss the rules when you have to do sales."
Words
Ten Hag felt homegrown players bring more value
The former manager back them said that homegrown players bring more value.
"And then obviously, homegrown players, academy players, they bring more value. That's not the right thing to do. But I think for everyone. For all parts, it's a good deal. For sure, he's happy with it. Of course for Napoli, [he's] a very good player, but also for us."
Versatile midfielder McTominay played 255 matches for United, scoring 29 times.
Rashford
Marcus Rashford's agent in talks with AC Milan
27-year-old Rashford, who expressed his desire for a new challenge, has been out of the Manchester United setup under head coach Ruben Amorim.
Rashford's brother and agent is now in Italy for initial talks with AC Milan executives over a possible half-season loan.
United will hope Rashford performs in Italy so that his value in the summer improves.
The sale of Rashford in the summer will help United with the PSR and FFP regulations.