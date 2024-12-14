Liverpool and Fulham drew 2-2 in an intense Premier League clash at Anfield (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Premier League, Fulham hold 10-man Liverpool 2-2 at Anfield: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:47 pm Dec 14, 202410:47 pm

What's the story Liverpool and Fulham drew 2-2 in an intense Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday. Matchweek 16 saw Fulham score an early goal via Andreas Pereira (11'). Six minutes later, Andrew Robertson was sent off. The Reds made it 1-1 through Cody Gakpo in the 47th minute. Rodrigo Muniz made it 2-1 for Fulham (76') before Diogo Jota scored the equalizer next (86').

Liverpool open up five-point gap over 2nd-placed Chelsea

Liverpool, who saw their previous Premier League match against Everon get postponed, own 36 points from 15 matches (W11 D3 L1). They are five points above 2nd-placed Chelsea (31). Meanwhile, Fulham are ninth with 24 points from 16 games (W6 D6 L4).

Salah completes 100 assists for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah assisted Gakpo for Liverpool's first goal. Salah has now provided 100 assists for the Reds in all competitions. Playing his 372nd match for the Reds, Salah owns 227 goals and 100 assists. Notably, 13 of his assists have come this season - the most of any Premier League player in 2024-25.

A unique feat for the Reds

Liverpool have scored two-plus goals in each of their last 8 Premier League games. Their longest run of 2-plus goals is of 11 matches achieved in September-December 2021.