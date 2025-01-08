What's the story

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has set pulses racing across Europe after declaring he is ready for a "new challenge."

The 27-year-old has been out of the Manchester United setup under head coach Ruben Amorim, who stated it's up to the player to force his way back.

As per Sky Sports, Rashford's brother and agent is now in Italy for initial talks with AC Milan executives over a possible half-season loan.