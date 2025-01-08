Marcus Rashford's agent in talks with AC Milan: Details here
What's the story
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has set pulses racing across Europe after declaring he is ready for a "new challenge."
The 27-year-old has been out of the Manchester United setup under head coach Ruben Amorim, who stated it's up to the player to force his way back.
As per Sky Sports, Rashford's brother and agent is now in Italy for initial talks with AC Milan executives over a possible half-season loan.
Deal negotiations
Loan deal discussions underway between Rashford and AC Milan
The talks between Rashford's agent and AC Milan are centered around finalizing the terms of a loan deal, financially and otherwise.
It is implied that a large portion of Rashford's salary would have to be borne by Manchester United.
Meanwhile, Rashford isn't training with the United squad as he is ill and missed Sunday's match against Liverpool.
Transfer target
AC Milan identify Rashford as primary forward target
Despite boasting a strong attacking lineup with Rafael Leao in Rashford's preferred position off the left, AC Milan have made Rashford their main forward target for the January transfer window.
The club has stressed that there would be fierce competition for a starting spot across the forward line.
Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and Italian powerhouse Juventus are among other clubs interested in Rashford.
Loan prospects
Manchester United open to loan deal for Rashford
Manchester United have not yet received an official offer for Rashford.
Head coach Amorim stated that it's up to Rashford to secure his place back in the first-team.
The club is open to all options and ideally hopes that Rashford will regain his form and perform well for the team, potentially increasing his value if they decide to sell him in the summer.
Information
The possibilities of Rashford
Rashford is likely to leave United now on loan and then perhaps on a permanent move somewhere in the summer. United will want the player to rediscover his form for a say in the market. If Rashford improves and wants to fight for a place at United, the club would be happy to keep him.