Tottenham are in the semis of Carabao Cup (Image Source: X/@SpursOfficial)

Tottenham knock Manchester United out of Carabao Cup: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:46 am Dec 20, 202403:46 am

What's the story Tottenham Hotspur have reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals after they knocked Manchester United out. Spurs beat Ruben Amorim's side 4-3 at home. Dominic Solanke scored a brace with Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min scoring as well. United, who were guilty of making mistakes defensively, responded from being 3-0 down to take it to 3-2. Son made it 4-2 before United got a third.

1st half

Solanke's goal hands Spurs the lead

James Maddison was fouled by Mazraoui and Spurs played the ball round the edge of the box after a freekick. Pedro Porro's powerful effort was palmed out by goalkeeper Altyr Bayindir, but the ball went straight to Solanke. Manchester United had a few chances but lacked the finesse in the final third. Altogether it was an even first half with Spurs slightly ahead.

Information

1st half match stats

Spurs had three shots on target compared to none from the visitors. Both sides had 18 touches in the opposition box. Spurs also edged past United in terms of possession (51-49%). United completed 65 final third passes.

Spurs

Sours score two quick goals in the 2nd half

Spurs went ahead instantly in the 2nd half. Son Heung-min dribbled down the left and fed Maddison on the overlap. Lisandro Martinez made a poor clearance and Kulusevski scored. United failed to close down on Solanke, who scored his second of the night all himself after timing his run perfectly to reach Djed Spence's ball over the top before scoring.

Response

United respond twice through Forster's mistakes

Spurs were in control all evening before they invited pressure and allowed United to score. The hosts were guilty of playing along their own byline from a goal kick. Ben Forster saw his attempted pass get intercepted by Bruno Fernandes, whose shot was saved before Joshua Zirkzee bundled in the rebound. Forster was guilty again with Amad Diallo diverting his clearance and scoring.

Information

Son scores his side's 4th goal from a corner

United stepped up following their two-goal burst. However, they couldn't get the desired third. Spurs then delivered a sucker punch as Son scored directly from a corner. Bayindir was guilty of failing to stop the same.

Information

Jonny Evans scores United's 3rd in the 94th minute

Six minutes were added and the chaotic match saw Jonny Evans score from a header following a corner. Bissouma was beaten in his jump at the near post and Evans nodded past Forster.

Information

Here are the match stats

Spurs had six shots on target from nine attempts. The Red Devils managed five shots on target from 20 attempts. United had 54% ball possession and an 83% pass accuracy. The visitors earned 8 corners. United had 40 touches in the opposition box

Scorers

Key numbers for the goal scorers

Playing his 23rd match for United in all competitions this season, Zirkzee has raced to 4 goals. Diallo scored his 5th goal in all competitions this season from 24 appearances. Solanke, who joined Spurs in the summer, has raced to nine goals. Kulusevski continued his fine run. He has six goals this season from 25 matches. Meanwhile, Son scored his 7th goal this season.