Liverpool boss Slot backs Ange Postecoglou's attacking style at Tottenham

By Rajdeep Saha 06:39 pm Dec 20, 2024

What's the story Liverpool's manager Arne Slot has backed Tottenham Hotspur's coach Ange Postecoglou and his aggressive football philosophy. Despite Spurs's 10th spot in the Premier League and criticism of Postecoglou's tactics this season, Slot remains positive about the team. In a press conference on Friday, Slot said that "in tough times you double down on your principles," emphasizing the resilience needed during difficult times.

Slot praises Postecoglou's work, hopes for Spurs's trophy win

Notably, Slot, who was once a candidate for the managerial role at Tottenham in 2023, has lauded Postecoglou's work with the team. He said he hopes Postecoglou takes Spurs to a trophy win, not in the League Cup but in the Europa League. "It's great work that Ange is doing. I hope, hope, hope that he (Postecoglou) wins a trophy - not the League Cup but I am completely a fan of his team for the Europa League," Slot said.

Slot defends Postecoglou's aggressive football strategy

Slot defended Postecoglou's aggressive football strategy, saying it's more important than winning trophies. He argued if this approach could be combined with a win, it would benefit football as a whole. "People talk about trophies, trophies, trophies and that is so important. For me, his brand of football is so much more important," Slot said. He further questioned how one could play too much attacking football and praised Tottenham's exciting style of play under Postecoglou's leadership.

Tottenham's performance under Postecoglou's leadership

Under Postecoglou, Tottenham have emerged as the second-highest goal-scoring team in the Premier League this season with 36 goals. They are only one goal behind Chelsea. Spurs have collected 7 wins, 2 draws and 7 defeats in Premier League 2024/25. Slot praised this feat by saying, "I really have to give them credit." He added, "They have always been a certain brand of football for me and a certain identity and Ange Postecoglou gives them that identity back completely."

Tottenham to face Liverpool in Carabao Cup semis

Slot said he doesn't want Spurs to win the Carabao Cup as his side faces the London outfit in the two-legged semis. This is after Spurs defeated Manchester United 4-3 in a chaotic quarter-final clash at home. Earlier, Liverpool downed Southampton to progress.