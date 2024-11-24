Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester City has faced a string of losses, with five consecutive defeats across various competitions.

The team, led by Pep Guardiola, has conceded 14 goals in these matches, while only managing to score four.

The losses include a 4-0 thrashing by Spurs, a 2-1 defeat to Brighton, and a 4-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Manchester City suffered a fifth successive defeat in all competitions (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Manchester City suffer fifth successive defeat in all competitions: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:28 am Nov 24, 202401:28 am

What's the story Manchester City suffered a fifth successive defeat in all competitions after going down 3-0 against Tottenham Hotspur in matchweek 12 of the Premier League 2024-25 season at the Etihad. James Maddison scored a brace in the first half before Pedro Porro made it 3-0 in the 52nd minute. Brennan Johnson then made it 4-0 for Spurs in the 93rd minute. Here are further details.

Defeats

Decoding City's five successive defeats

Since a 1-0 win over Southampton on October 26 in the Premier League, Man City went down 2-1 against Spurs in the Carabao Cup. Bournemouth then enjoyed a 2-1 win over Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League. Portugal outfit Sporting Lisbon thrashed Man City 4-1 in the Champions League thereafter. Next up, Brighton defeated City 2-1 and now Spurs humbled them 4-0.

Information

14 goals conceded in these 5 games

Guardiola's men have conceded 14 goals in these run of five straight defeats across competitions. Notably, they have conceded two-plus goals in each of these matches. On the other hand, they have scored only four goals.

1st half

James Maddison punishes City in the first half

City started well but Erling Haaland fluffed a couple of chances for the hosts. Dejan Kulusevski provided an exquisite ball from the right for Maddison, who timed his run off the back of John Stones to volley the ball past Ederson. Maddison then played one-two with Son Heung-min before dinking the ball over Ederson. It was Josko Gvardiol who gifted the ball to Maddison.

Information

Match stats from the first half

City had 1.13 expected goals to Spurs' 0.98. City made 10 attempts with two shots on target. Spurs had four shots on target from 5 attempts. City had 53% ball possession and 21 touches in the opposition box. Spurs had nine such touches.

2nd half

What happened in the 2nd half?

Kulusevski was supern and carried the ball out of defence expertly before feeding the ball to Dominic Solanke. Former Bournemouth striker, Solanke, teed up defender Porro, who put the ball beyond Ederson. Spurs sat deep and relied on the counter as City tried to get back. Visitors Spurs held their fort as late on in the game, Timo Werner fed Johnson.

Information

Here are the match stats in full

City had 2.15 expected goals to Spurs' 2.51. City made 23 attempts with five shots on target. Spurs had seven shots on target from nine attempts. City had 59% ball possession and 42 touches in the opposition box. Spurs had 17 such touches.

Numbers

City have conceded 17 goals in Premier League 2024-25

A third straight defeat in the league for City sees them remain second. However, they are five points behind leaders Liverpool, who play on Sunday. City have 23 points (W7, D2, L3). Spurs have moved to sixth and own 19 points (W6, D1, L5). City have conceded 17 goals from 12 matches. On the other hand, Spurs have scored a league high 27 goals.

Stats

City clock these unwanted records

As per Opta, City are the first reigning top-flight champions to lose five matches in a row in all competitions since Chelsea in March 1956. City went 2-0 down in a Premier League home game since December 2010 (19th minute vs Everton). Guardiola has lost a home game by four goals for just the 2nd time in his managerial career.

Do you know?

Sorry feats attained by City and Guardiola

City suffered their heaviest defeat at home in any competition since a 5-1 mauling in the hands of Arsenal in February 2023 at Maine Road. Guardiola suffered his joint-biggest defeat in his managerial career. It was his 4th defeat by four goals.

Information

Guardiola loses to Spurs once again

It's the first time Guardiola has lost a Premier League home game by four-plus goals as City manager. Meanwhile, he suffered a 9th defeat against Spurs - more than any other opponent.

Players

Key numbes for Maddison and Kuluseveski

Former Leicester City midfielder, Maddison, now has 52 goals and 44 assists in the Premier League from 203 appearances. In the ongoing season, he has five goals and three assists. In his debut season for Spurs (2023-24), he had managed nine assists and four goals. Kulusevski now owns 21 assists in the Premier League from 96 appearances (G17).