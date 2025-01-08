#ThisDayThatYear: Goose Gossage earns HOF spot as fifth relief pitcher
What's the story
On January 08, 2008, legendary closer Goose Gossage was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, becoming the fifth relief pitcher to receive the honor.
Known for his intimidating presence and fiery competitiveness, Gossage recorded 310 saves and 1,502 strikeouts playing for 10 MLB teams including the New York Yankees.
His induction solidified the evolving importance of relievers in baseball history.
Here's more.
2008 HOF voting
Recap of the 2008 Baseball Hall of Fame balloting
In 2008, Goose Gossage was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame with 85.8% of BBWAA votes on his ninth attempt.
Meanwhile, The Veterans Committee also elected five non-players: Billy Southworth, Dick Williams, Barney Dreyfuss, Bowie Kuhn, and Walter O'Malley.
However, a few others like Jim Rice missed selection for the 14th straight year, while Andre Dawson finished third with 358 votes.
Career recap
Highlights of Gossage's stellar MLB career
Richard "Goose" Gossage, a Hall of Fame pitcher, played 22 MLB seasons (1972-1994), notably with the Yankees and San Diego Padres.
A pioneer of the modern closer role, he led the AL in saves three times and retired with 310 saves and 1,502 strikeouts.
Gossage, an eight-time All-Star, was famed for his 100 mph fastball and clutch performances, clinching a World Series title (1978)
Relief pitchers
Who are the relievers inducted into the Hall of Fame
There are only eight relievers in the Hall of Fame, and Gossage was the fifth one to receive the honor.
Meanwhile, Hoyt Wilhelm (1985) was the first reliever to be inducted, followed by Rollie Fingers (1992), Dennis Eckersley (2004), and Bruce Sutter (2006).
Notably, after Gossage only three relievers have been inducted with Trevor Hoffman (2018) and Mariano Rivera and Lee Smith (2019).