What's the story

On January 08, 2008, legendary closer Goose Gossage was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, becoming the fifth relief pitcher to receive the honor.

Known for his intimidating presence and fiery competitiveness, Gossage recorded 310 saves and 1,502 strikeouts playing for 10 MLB teams including the New York Yankees.

His induction solidified the evolving importance of relievers in baseball history.

Here's more.