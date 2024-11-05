MLB: Kershaw declines $10 million player option, enters free agency
Clayton Kershaw, a longtime Los Angeles Dodgers player, has opted out of his $10 million contract for 2025, entering free agency. This move fuels speculation on whether Kershaw will return to the Dodgers, sign with another team, or consider retirement. Meanwhile, we decode his MLB career stats, his 2024 season, contract details, and his draft, and minor league journey.
Contract details and 2024 season stats
Kershaw's injury-plagued 2024 season began with shoulder surgery, sidelining him until July. Re-signing with the Dodgers for $10 million with a 2025 player option, he returned briefly but made seven starts, ending with a career-low 4.50 ERA. After a toe injury, he missed the remainder of the season, including the Dodgers' World Series win. Kershaw will undergo additional surgery on his knee and toe.
Draft details and minor league numbers
Kershaw began his career with the Gulf Coast League Dodgers, excelling with a 2-0 record, 1.95 ERA, and 54 strikeouts in 37 innings. Promoted to the Great Lakes Loons in 2007, he recorded a 2.77 ERA and was named the Dodgers' top prospect. Kershaw made his MLB debut on May 25, 2008, after showcasing impressive skills in the minors, including notable spring training performances.
Pitchers' major league career stats
In his regular-season career, Kershaw has pitched 432 games with a record of 212-94, boasting a 2.50 ERA and 2,968 strikeouts (2,742.2 innings). He has achieved 25 complete games and 15 shutouts, with a WHIP of 1.01. In the postseason, Kershaw has played 39 games, with a 13-13 record, and a 4.49 ERA (194.1 innings). Notably, Kershaw is a three-time Cy Young Award winner.