MLB: Presenting Anthony Rizzo's top potential destinations this free agency

By Pavan Thimmaiah 09:13 pm Nov 04, 2024

What's the story Anthony Rizzo's future with the New York Yankees is uncertain. The team declined his 2025 player option, making him a free agent. Although his recent season wasn't his strongest, Rizzo's proven skills still make him a valuable asset. Several teams are expected to show interest, and here's a look at three potential landing spots for the three-time All-Star.

First baseman's career and 2024 season stats

In 2024, he played 99 games, hit eight HRs, and averaged .228. He also managed 38 runs and 35 RBIs (337 at-bats). In the postseason, he posted an average of .267, hitting eight times and scoring two runs in 10 games. Overall, he has 303 HRs and a .261 average (922 games). In the postseason, he has nine HRs and a .225 average.

Houston Astros

The Astros are in the market for a first baseman after struggling to replace Jose Abreu last season, which impacted their hopes of a deep playoff run. With a talented lineup, they would look to fill key gaps to stay competitive in the MLB. While signing Rizzo wouldn't solve everything, it would be a promising step toward strengthening their roster. Season record: 88-73.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins are eyeing a strong first baseman this offseason, with free agent Carlos Santana's future uncertain. Adding Rizzo could boost their lineup and fill a key gap as they aim to strengthen their roster and make a serious postseason push. The Twins finished with an 82-80 record, finishing fourth in the AL Central league and missing the postseasons.

New York Yankees

Though the Yankees declined Rizzo's option, he could still re-sign if he accepts a discount. He's built a strong connection over four seasons in New York, but re-signing him is a lower priority than pursuing Juan Soto. While some fans might be disappointed to see him go, Rizzo's next move remains uncertain. Season record: 95-68.