The Carabao Cup semi-finals are set with Tottenham facing Liverpool, and Newcastle inching closer to their first domestic trophy in nearly 70 years after defeating Brentford.

The semi-finals kick off in January 2025, with the final showdown at Wembley Stadium in March.

The tournament promises an exciting start to the new year in English football.

Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Tottenham to face Liverpool

What's the story The draw for the Carabao Cup semi-finals has been announced, pitting a tough contest between Tottenham Hotspur and league leaders Liverpool. Meanwhile, Arsenal will be playing against Newcastle United. This leaves the door open for a North London derby final if both Arsenal and Spurs win their respective matches. The draw was made after Spurs' win over Manchester United.

Path to semis

Teams' journey to the semi-finals

The current Carabao Cup holders, Arne Slot's team, booked their semi-final berth after a hard-fought win over Southampton. Despite first-half goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott, the Reds faltered in the second half but held on for the win. Meanwhile, Arsenal knocked out Crystal Palace with a stunning hat-trick from Gabriel Jesus turning the tide in their favor in a 3-2 triumph.

Historic chance

Newcastle's historic opportunity in Carabao Cup

After defeating Brentford, Newcastle are now one step closer to their first domestic trophy in nearly seven decades. The victory was largely thanks to Sandro Tonali's impressive performance at St James's Park, where he scored twice in the first half. However, the celebrations were marred by an injury to Brazilian midfielder Joelinton who required hospital treatment following a rough tackle.

Spurs's triumph

Tottenham's victory over Manchester United

Tottenham rounded off the semi-final line-up with a chaotic 4-3 win over Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A brace from Dominic Solanke and a goal from Dejan Kulusevski set the tone for their victory. United responded and made it 3-2. However, Son Heung-min sealed the deal for the hosts before Jonny Evans got United's 3rd.

Schedule

Carabao Cup semi-final dates and final venue

The first legs of the Carabao Cup semi-finals will be played in the week commencing January 6, 2025. The second legs will be played in the week commencing February 3. The final will be played at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 16. This schedule promises an exciting start to the new year in English football.