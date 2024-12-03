Summarize Simplifying... In short Garry Sobers, Jayden Seales, and Charles Jones hold the record for the lowest economy rates in a Test innings for West Indies.

Sobers' 0.21 economy rate in the 1956 Wellington Test against New Zealand is the lowest by a Caribbean bowler.

Sobers' 0.21 economy rate in the 1956 Wellington Test against New Zealand is the lowest by a Caribbean bowler.

Seales' 0.31 economy rate against Bangladesh in 2024 is the best since 1978, while Jones' 0.50 against England in 1930 ranks third.

Jayden Seales recorded the most economical spell in a men's Test since 1978

WI bowlers with lowest economy rates in a Test innings

By Parth Dhall 08:16 pm Dec 03, 202408:16 pm

What's the story West Indies's Jayden Seales scripted history in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Kingston. The first innings ended on a high note for Seales, who picked four wickets and was the most economical bowler. Although he missed a five-wicket haul, his economical spell caught a lot of eyes. Here are the WI bowlers with lowest economy rates in a Test innings (minimum 10 overs).

Garry Sobers: 0.21 vs New Zealand, Wellington, 1956

Legend Garry Sobers starred in WI's nine-wicket win against New Zealand in the 1956 Wellington Test. The Kiwis perished for 208 in response to WI's 404 in the first innings. Sobers was the most economical WI bowler in that innings. He recorded an economy rate of 0.21, the joint second-lowest in Test history, and the lowest by a Caribbean bowler. His figures read 14-11-3-1.

Jayden Seales: 0.31 vs Bangladesh, Kingston, 2024

In the first innings against Bangladesh, WI's Seales bowled 15.5 overs, giving away just five runs, and bowled 10 maiden overs. His final figures read an impressive 15.5-10-5-4, making it the best economy rate (0.31) in a men's Test since 1978 (minimum 10 overs bowled). As per Cricbuzz, the previous record was held by India's Umesh Yadav (0.42) against South Africa in 2015.

Charles Jones: 0.50 vs England, Georgetown, 1930

Charles Jones has the third-lowest economy rate for a West Indies bowler in a Test innings. The Caribbean spinner starred in the final innings of the 1930 Georgetown Test against England. He bowled 10 overs, conceding just five runs, as England attempted to chase down 617 runs. His tally included as many as seven maiden overs.