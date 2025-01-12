What's the story

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal had a disappointing start to the 2025 Australian Open. He was defeated in the opening round by Czech Republic's Tomas Machac.

The match, held at Melbourne Park on January 12, ended with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 in favor of Machac.

It was an early exit for Nagal, who was India's sole representative in the singles category at the year's first Grand Slam.