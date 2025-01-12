NBA: Ranking Detroit Pistons players with the most career triple-doubles
What's the story
Triple-doubles in the NBA are a rare and impressive feat, showcasing a player's versatility and all-around skills.
Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham, the Detroit Pistons' young star, recently made history by surpassing Isaiah Thomas on the franchise's all-time triple-double list with an outstanding 15-assist performance against the Toronto Raptors.
In this article, we present the Pistons' all-time triple-double leaders with the most career triple-doubles.
#1
Grant Hill - 29 triple-doubles (1994-2000)
The former Pistons player and five-time NBA All-Star leads the list with a record 29 triple-doubles.
Notably, Hill managed this feat across just seven seasons with the Pistons from 1994-2000.
Additionally, all his 29 career triple-doubles have come while playing for Detroit.
Moreover, he managed 10 of them in just his season season and another 13 in his third season.
#2
Cade Cunningham - Nine triple-doubles (2021-current season)*
As mentioned the fourth-year guard just took over the second position on this list after a stellar 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 17 assists triple-double vs the Raptors.
With this, the former No.1 pick now owns nine career triple-doubles all with the Pistons from 2021 to date.
Notably, Cunningham's seven off the nine triples have come from this season alone across just 35 games.
#3
Isiah Thomas - Seven triple-doubles (1981-1994)
Across the 1,090 games Thomas played for the Pistons he managed seven triple-doubles.
Of the seven, the guard managed five of them during his 979 regular season games, while the other two were scored during 111 playoff games.
He is also one of the three Pistons players to cross the five triples mark.
Additionally, the two-time NBA Champion managed his triples across five seasons.
#4
Bob Lanier - Four triple-doubles (1970-1980)
The eight-time NBA All-Star center stands fourth on this list on the back of his four career triple-doubles while playing for the Pistons.
Across 10 seasons with the team, Lanier managed to record four triple-doubles across the 681 games he played.
Notably, the Hall of Famer recorded these triples in two consecutive seasons 1972-73 - one, 1973-74 - three.
#5
Blake Griffin - Three triple-doubles (2018-2021)
Although the big man played just around three seasons with the Pistons he rounds out the top five.
Meanwhile, Griffin makes this list on the back of his three triple-doubles.
Additionally, out of the three triples, the forward managed two of them during the 2018-19 season and one during the 2019-20 season.
Overall, he owns 13 career triple-doubles (three in the playoffs).