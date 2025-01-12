What's the story

Triple-doubles in the NBA are a rare and impressive feat, showcasing a player's versatility and all-around skills.

Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham, the Detroit Pistons' young star, recently made history by surpassing Isaiah Thomas on the franchise's all-time triple-double list with an outstanding 15-assist performance against the Toronto Raptors.

In this article, we present the Pistons' all-time triple-double leaders with the most career triple-doubles.