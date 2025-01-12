Karun Nair slams his 5th century in VHT 2024/25: Stats
What's the story
Veteran batter Karun Nair was once again amongst the runs for Vidarbha in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The veteran batter slammed an unbeaten 122 runs versus Rajasthan at Motibaug Cricket Ground, Vadodara on Sunday.
Nair hammered his 4th successive century in the ongoing campaign and went unbeaten for the 5th time in six innings.
Here are further details.
Chase
An unbeaten 200-run stand alongside Dhruv Shorey
Rajasthan managed 291/8 in 50 overs. In a chase of 292, Vidarbha were 92/1 when Nair walked in and joined Dhruv Shorey.
The two batters deflated the Rajasthan bowlers and didn't hand them any room to work with.
Both players ended up with majestic centuries. They won the contest for Vidarbha in the 44th over.
Notably, an unbeaten 200-run stand helped the cause.
Form
Nair's bat does the talking again in VHT 2024/25
Nair slammed his 5th century in the ongoing VHT campaign. He started with a knock of 112* versus Jammu & Kashmir. Thereafter, he hit an unbeaten 44 versus Chhattisgarh.
The right-handed batter floored Chandigarh with a serious 163*. He then managed an unbeaten 111 against Tamil Nadu.
He hammered 112 versus Uttar Pradesh next.
Nair didn't bat against Mizoram before an unbeaten 122 today.
Stats
664 runs in the ongoing season
Nair hit a splendid unbeaten 122 from just 82 balls versus Rajasthan. He slammed five sixes and 13 fours, striking at 148.78.
Nair's unbeaten 122 takes him to 664 runs in the ongoing VHT season. He owns 5 tons and a score of 44* from a total of six innings (7 matches).
Information
3,000 runs for Nair in List A cricket
Nair registered his 8th century in List A cricket. 5 of them have come in the ongoing VHT campaign. Nair also surpassed 3,000 runs in the 50-over format (3,013) at 39-plus from 105 matches (95 innings).