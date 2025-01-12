What's the story

Veteran batter Karun Nair was once again amongst the runs for Vidarbha in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The veteran batter slammed an unbeaten 122 runs versus Rajasthan at Motibaug Cricket Ground, Vadodara on Sunday.

Nair hammered his 4th successive century in the ongoing campaign and went unbeaten for the 5th time in six innings.

Here are further details.