Vidarbha tame Rajasthan in Vijay Hazare Trophy quarters: Key stats
What's the story
Vidarbha have booked their semi-final ticket in the 2024/25 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Chasing 292 runs against Rajasthan, unbeaten centuries from Dhruv Shorey and an in-form Karun Nair helped the side win the contest by 9 wickets.
Vidarbha will face Maharashtra in the last 4.
Earlier, Shubham Garhwal and Kartik hit fifties for Rajasthan, helping their side get to 291/8.
Here's more.
RAJ innings
Rajasthan gets to 291/8
Rajasthan were off to a poor start and got reduced to 19/2. Mahipal Lomror and Deepak Hooda offered resistance with a 71-run partnership for the 3rd wicket.
Both batters fell in quick succession and the side was reduced to 113/4. An 82-run stand between Garhwal and Kartik helped the side thereafter.
Deepak Chahar's 14-ball 31 helped Rajasthan get to 291/8.
Information
Yash Thakur claims four-fer for Vidarbha
Thakur claimed 4/39 from his 10 overs. He has raced to 65 wickets in List A cricket. This was his 3rd four-wicket haul in the 50-over format. In six VHT 2024/25 matches, Thakur owns 11 scalps with two four-fers. He averages 28.09, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Duo
Key numbers of Garhwal and Kartik
Garhwal's 59 from 59 balls had four sixes and 5 fours. He ended the VHT 2024/25 campaign with 148 runs at 29.60 (50s: 1).
Kartik hammered 62 from 61 balls, slamming four sixes and two fours.
He ended the tourney on a high with two fifties and two tons.
In nine matches, he scored 445 runs at 55.62 (SR: 118-plus).
Chase
Vidarbha thrive in chase of 292 runs
Vidarbha lost Yash Rathod for 39 runs in the chase. Notably, Shorey and Rathod added 92 runs for the first wicket to lay a foundation.
Nair walked in and joined Shorey as the two deflated the Rajasthan bowlers.
Both players ended up with majestic centuries. They won the contest for Vidarbha in the 44th over.
Notably, an unbeaten 200-run stand helped the cause.
Information
Shorey and Nair slam unbeaten tons
Shorey scored 118* from 131 balls. His knock had 10 fours and three sixes. On the other hand, Nair hit a splendid unbeaten 122 from just 82 balls. He slammed five sixes and 13 fours, striking at 148.78.
Nair
5th century for Nair in VHT 2024/25
Nair slammed his 5th century in the ongoing VHT campaign.
He started with a knock of 112* versus Jammu & Kashmir. Thereafter, he hit an unbeaten 44 versus Chhattisgarh.
The right-handed batter floored Chandigarh with a serious 163*.
He then managed an unbeaten 111 against Tamil Nadu. He hammered 112 versus Uttar Pradesh next.
Nair didn't bat against Mizoram before this ton on Sunday.
Runs
8th ton, 3,000 runs in List A cricket for Nair
Nair's unbeaten 122 takes him to 664 runs in the ongoing VHT season. He owns 5 tons and a score of 44* from a total of six innings (7 matches).
Overall, Nair registered his 8th century in List A cricket.
He has also surpassed 3,000 runs (3,013) at 39-plus from 105 matches (95 innings).
Information
Shorey slams his 4th ton in List A cricket
Shorey slammed his maiden century in the ongoing VHT season. Playing his 6th match, he owns 297 runs. This was his 2nd fifty-plus score. Overall, he has 2,488 runs in List A cricket. This was his 4th century.