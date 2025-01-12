What's the story

Vidarbha have booked their semi-final ticket in the 2024/25 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Chasing 292 runs against Rajasthan, unbeaten centuries from Dhruv Shorey and an in-form Karun Nair helped the side win the contest by 9 wickets.

Vidarbha will face Maharashtra in the last 4.

Earlier, Shubham Garhwal and Kartik hit fifties for Rajasthan, helping their side get to 291/8.

