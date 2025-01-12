Vijay Hazare Trophy: Haryana beat Gujarat to reach semi-finals
What's the story
Haryana beat Gujarat to reach the semi-finals of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier 50-over competition.
Haryana, the 2023/24 champions, successfully chased down 197 after bowling out Gujarat. The match went down to the wire even though Haryana were 138/2 at one stage.
Ravi Bishnoi's four-wicket haul could not stop Haryana from stealing a two-wicket win.
Here are the key stats.
Match
Here's how the match panned out
Aarya Desai and Urvil Patel added a 45-run stand after Gujarat were invited to bat.
Urvil, Desai, and Umang Kumar departed before the 10-over mark. Gujarat were down to 84/5.
Chintan Gaja held one end, while Hemang Patel recorded a half-century, guiding Gujarat to 196. Anuj Thakral and Nishant Sindhu claimed three wickets each.
In response, Himanshu Rana scored 66 for Haryana.
Bowling
The pick of Haryana's bowlers
Medium-pacer Thakral was the pick of Haryana's bowlers in the match. He took three wickets for 39 runs in 10 overs, including a maiden.
Sindhu also finished with three wickets but conceded 40 runs in eight overs, including a maiden.
Anshul Kamboj snapped up two wickets, with Parth Vats also chipping in with a wicket.
Bishnoi
Bishnoi stars with four-fer
Leg-spinner Bishnoi starred for Gujarat, albeit in a losing cause. He kept Gujarat in the hunt even though Haryana were 138/2.
Bishnoi dismissed Himanshu Rana and Parth Vats, who had formed a 55-run partnership. He then dismissed Rahul Tewatia and Sumit Kumar, which further took Haryana down to 185/7.
Bishnoi took four wickets for 46 runs in 10 overs.
Performers
Other performers of the match
Hemang Patel smashed a fine 54 off 62 in an innings-saving effort for Gujarat. He slammed 2 fours and 5 sixes.
Himanshu Rana hammered an 89-ball 66 for Haryana, which laid the foundation for Gujarat's win.
Notably, Axar Patel, who has been appointed the Indian T20I side's vice-captain, couldn't dismiss a batter in his 10 overs. He was earlier dismissed for 3(17).
Information
Haryana to face Karnataka in first semi-final
Karnataka await Haryana in the first semi-final scheduled at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, on January 15. Notably, Gujarat topped Group A with seven successive wins. Haryana had qualified as the second-placed side from the same group, having lost to only Gujarat.