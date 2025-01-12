What's the story

Haryana beat Gujarat to reach the semi-finals of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier 50-over competition.

Haryana, the 2023/24 champions, successfully chased down 197 after bowling out Gujarat. The match went down to the wire even though Haryana were 138/2 at one stage.

Ravi Bishnoi's four-wicket haul could not stop Haryana from stealing a two-wicket win.

Here are the key stats.