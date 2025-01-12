Why Mohammed Shami won't feature in all five England T20Is
What's the story
Seasoned Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has returned to the Indian team for the impending five-match T20I series against England.
Shami returns to the national side after a 14-month absence from international cricket due to an ankle injury.
The last time Shami represented India was during the ICC Cricket World Cup final against Australia on November 19, 2023.
Notably, Shami won't feature in all five T20Is against England as part of his workload management.
Rehabilitation process
Challenging journey to recovery
Shami underwent surgery last year for his ankle injury, marking the start of a difficult rehabilitation process.
His recovery was further complicated by a knee swelling which kept him out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.
Despite these setbacks, Shami stayed focused on his return and continued training at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru.
He played the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Squad changes
Return to international cricket
Shami's inclusion in the team is part of a larger strategy for the ICC Champions Trophy squad. He won't be playing all five T20Is against England as he continues to work on his bowling load.
The team for the series against England also witnesses other changes, with Nitish Kumar Reddy replacing Ramandeep Singh and Harshit Rana taking Avesh Khan's place.
Wickets
Shami shone in SMAT
Shami made a mark in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he claimed 11 wickets from nine matches at an average of 25.36. He also went past 200 T20 scalps during the tourney (201 at 24.29).
Shami has played 23 T20Is for India, claiming 24 scalps. He was next seen in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, having played three games (five wickets).
Squad lineup
Team selection for upcoming T20I series
The 15-member team for the upcoming series will be led by Suryakumar Yadav. Dhruv Jurel has been picked as the wicket-keeper ahead of Rishabh Pant.
The squad features four spinners in the form of Axar Patel (vice-captain), Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, and Washington Sundar.
However, the likes of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal haven't been included in this team.