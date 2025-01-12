What's the story

Seasoned Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has returned to the Indian team for the impending five-match T20I series against England.

Shami returns to the national side after a 14-month absence from international cricket due to an ankle injury.

The last time Shami represented India was during the ICC Cricket World Cup final against Australia on November 19, 2023.

Notably, Shami won't feature in all five T20Is against England as part of his workload management.