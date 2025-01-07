What's the story

The legendary Yuvraj Singh has come to the defense of senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, following their dismal performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The duo drew a lot of flak after India's 1-3 defeat to Australia Down Under.

"We are talking about our greats, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma; we are saying very bad things about them," Yuvraj told PTI.

"People forget what they have achieved in the past."