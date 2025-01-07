Temba Bavuma's Test captaincy debut among best in history
What's the story
South Africa's Temba Bavuma has scripted history by entering the list of players with most wins in their first nine Test matches as captain.
Ever since taking over the reins for South Africa, Bavuma has led his side to a remarkable eight wins from nine Tests.
His latest victory came in Cape Town where he helped South Africa post a mammoth first-innings score of 615 against Pakistan.
Here are the key stats.
Series victory
Bavuma's leadership secures series win against Pakistan
Under Bavuma's leadership, South Africa ruled the field with a fiery bowling attack that restricted Pakistan to mere 194 runs.
This enabled them to enforce the follow-on and eventually win the series 2-0.
Despite a brave knock from Shan Masood who scored 145 for Pakistan, it wasn't enough to stop South Africa from clinching the series.
Record match
Bavuma equals record of Australian cricket legends
Notably, the Cape Town victory was Bavuma's eighth as South Africa's Test captain, putting him level with former Australian captains Warwick Armstrong and Lindsay Hassett for most wins in their first nine Tests while leading.
The achievement highlights his brilliant leadership and tactical mind.
The only player to have a better record is Percy Chapman, the former England captain, who took his team to nine straight wins from his first nine Tests as skipper.
Table leadership
South Africa top table under Bavuma's captaincy
The win also saw South Africa win their seventh consecutive match in the format, and second against Pakistan in Tests after Durban 2002.
Under Bavuma's captaincy, South Africa have taken the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table. They have entered the coveted final.
The Proteas, who will take on Australia, are set to feature in their maiden WTC final.