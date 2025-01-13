What's the story

Men's singles tennis world number one, Jannik Sinner, has successfully started his title defense at the 2025 Australian Open.

In a tough encounter against world number 36 Nicolas Jarry, Sinner came out on top after a grueling fight in the first two sets.

The final scores read 7-6(2), 7-6(5), 6-1 in favor of Sinner.

Sinner extended his unbeaten run at AO to 8 matches. Here we decode the key stats from his win.