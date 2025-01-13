Australian Open, Jannik Sinner begins title defense with victory: Stats
Men's singles tennis world number one, Jannik Sinner, has successfully started his title defense at the 2025 Australian Open.
In a tough encounter against world number 36 Nicolas Jarry, Sinner came out on top after a grueling fight in the first two sets.
The final scores read 7-6(2), 7-6(5), 6-1 in favor of Sinner.
Sinner extended his unbeaten run at AO to 8 matches. Here we decode the key stats from his win.
Match stats and H2H record
Sinner doled out 7 aces compared to his opponent's 13. However, Jarry committed four double faults with Sinner committing one. Sinner had 83% win on the 1st serve and 71% win on the 2nd serve. He converted 2/5 break points. In terms of the head-to-head, Sinner owns a 2-1 record over Jarry in three ATP Tour meetings.
Sinner's impressive winning streak continues
As per ATP, Sinner's win over Jarry also extends his winning streak to 16 matches since October, with the last 14 all coming in straight sets.
This win also marks his 15th consecutive win at hard-court majors, having swept the Australian Open and US Open titles in 2024.
Although he is under pressure to defend 2,000 ATP Rankings points as the reigning Australian Open champion, Sinner's No. 1 spot is safe in Melbourne.
62-18 win-loss record at Grand Slams for Sinner
Sinner has raced to a 62-18 win-loss record at Grand Slams. On the other hand, his win-loss record at the Australian Open reads as 16-4. Notably, Sinner enjoyed a 23-2 win-loss record at Slams last year.
Sinner joins an elite list of players with this win
As mentioned, Sinner claimed his 15th straight Grand Slam match win on hard court. As per Opta, he has become the fourth player since 2000 to achieve as many consecutive wins on the surface after Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
Sinner reflects on his victory
After his win, Sinner noted how close the first sets were and lauded Jarry's potential.
He was relieved to have broken Jarry's serve in the third set, which gave him some breathing space.
"I think today was a very close one because the first sets, they can go both ways," Sinner said. "In the third set, when I broke him the first time, that gave me a little bit of room to breathe."