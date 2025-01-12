Australian Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka advances with Sloane Stephens scalp
Aryna Sabalenka marched into the 2nd round of the Australian Open 2025 after a dominating 6-3, 6-2 win over American Sloane Stephens on Sunday at the Rod Laver Arena.
This was Sabalenka's 15th straight win at the Australian Open. She came into the first-round clash with two successive Australian Open title wins in 2023 and 2024 respectively.
Sabalenka is the favorite this year.
5-0 win-loss record over Stephens
With this win, Sabalenka has raced to a 5-0 win-loss record over Stephens on the WTA Tour. Before this, the two met at the 2023 Roland Garros where Sabalenka won in straight sets.
Here are the match stats
Both players doled out two aces each. However, Sabalenka committed two double faults with Stephens committing none. Sabalenka had a 69% win on the 1st serve and a 67% win on the 2nd. She converted 5/13 break points.
23-5 win-loss record at AO
Sabalenka has raced to a 23-5 win-loss record at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Overall in Grand Slams, she owns a 78-23 win-loss record.
Sabalenka won two Grand Slam titles in 2024 (Australian Open and US Open) and finished the year with an 18-1 record at Slams.
She is chasing her 4th Grand Slam title and a third successive one at AO.
Sabalenka won Brisbane International title this year
Sabalenka started the year by capturing the Brisbane International title. She won 5 successive matches, beating the likes of Renata Zarazua, Yulia Putintseva, Marie Bouzkova, Mirra Andreeva and Polina Kudermetova.
The No. 1 seed captured her 18th career WTA Tour title and a 13th on outdoor hard courts. The Brisbane 2025 honor was also her fourth trophy on Australian soil.