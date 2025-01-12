What's the story

Aryna Sabalenka marched into the 2nd round of the Australian Open 2025 after a dominating 6-3, 6-2 win over American Sloane Stephens on Sunday at the Rod Laver Arena.

This was Sabalenka's 15th straight win at the Australian Open. She came into the first-round clash with two successive Australian Open title wins in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Sabalenka is the favorite this year.