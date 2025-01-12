What's the story

On this day, Dwight Howard made NBA history by surpassing Wilt Chamberlain's nearly 50-year-old record for most free throw attempts in a game.

Facing the Golden State Warriors, Howard attempted an astonishing 39 free throws, breaking Chamberlain's previous mark of 34.

Despite the unorthodox strategy, Howard's dominant presence helped lead the Orlando Magic to a victory, forever etching his name into the record books.