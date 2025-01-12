#ThisDayThatYear: Dwight Howard surpasses Wilt Chamberlain's free throw attempts record
What's the story
On this day, Dwight Howard made NBA history by surpassing Wilt Chamberlain's nearly 50-year-old record for most free throw attempts in a game.
Facing the Golden State Warriors, Howard attempted an astonishing 39 free throws, breaking Chamberlain's previous mark of 34.
Despite the unorthodox strategy, Howard's dominant presence helped lead the Orlando Magic to a victory, forever etching his name into the record books.
Record
Howard eclipses Chamberlain's decades-old free-throw attempts record
Howard broke Chamberlain's nearly 50-year-old record for most free throw attempts in a game, making 21 of 39 in the Magic's 117-109 win over the Warriors.
Howard dominated with 45 points and 23 rebounds despite the Warriors' intentional fouling. Chamberlain's previous mark of 34 attempts stood since 1962.
Monta Ellis led the short-handed Warriors with 30 points and 11 assists.
Game recap
Magic edge past Warriors as Howards sets FT attempts record
Howard set an NBA record with 39 free throw attempts, breaking Chamberlain's long-standing mark, as the Magic defeated the Warriors 117-109.
Howard tallied 45 points and 23 rebounds, overcoming Golden State's relentless "Hack-a-Howard" strategy.
The Warriors, without Stephen Curry, fought hard with Monta Ellis scoring 30 points, but late heroics from Howard and a clutch Von Wafer three-pointer sealed Orlando's third straight win.
Most free-throw attempts
Top five players with the most FT attempts (single game)
Howard holds the top two spots for most free throw attempts in a game, with 39 attempts in 2012 and 2013.
Andre Drummond ranks third with 36 attempts in 2016, while DeAndre Jordan is fourth with 34 attempts in 2015.
Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo rounds out the list with 32 attempts in a 2023 game, showcasing his aggressive style of play.