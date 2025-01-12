Pratika Rawal slams her 2nd successive half-century in Women's ODIs
What's the story
Young Indian women's cricket team opener, Pratika Rawal, slammed a solid 67 runs from 61 balls in the 2nd ODI against Ireland at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, on Sunday.
Rawal had hit a match-winning 89 runs in the first encounter and carried the form into this clash.
Alongside Smriti Mandhana (73), the youngster forged a solid 156-run opening stand to lay a foundation.
Knock
A defining 156-run opening stand sets the tone
Mandhana and Rawal were simply brilliant as a pair once again. They shared a 70-run stand in the 1st match as well.
The two batters dominated the Irish bowlers and maintained a sheer pace in terms of run rate.
Mandhana departed in the final ball of the 19th over. The first ball of the 20th over saw Rawal depart (156/2).
Georgina Dempsey dismissed her.
Form
Rawal slams her 3rd fifty in WODIs, continues excellent form
Rawal's knock had eight fours and a six versus Ireland Women. She struck at 109.84.
This was her 3rd fifty in Women's ODIs and a second one in succession.
After 5 matches, Rawal owns 290 runs at 58. Her strike rate is 86-plus. She has hit 36 fours and three sixes.
In the ongoing series, she has 156 runs at 78.