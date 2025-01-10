Varun Aaron retires from all forms of cricket: Decoding stats
What's the story
Former Indian cricket team fast bowler Varun Aaron has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
The 35-year-old cricketer took the decision after his team Jharkhand exited the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy.
He played four matches in the tournament and took three wickets at an average of 53.33.
Earlier, Aaron had retired from red-ball cricket at the end of the 2023-24 Indian domestic season.
Career reflection
Aaron reflects on his career and future plans
In an Instagram post, Aaron reflected on his 20-year career and thanked the experiences he had.
"For the past 20 years, I have lived, breathed, and thrived on the rush of bowling fast," he wrote.
Even as he steps off the field, fast bowling will always remain an inseparable part of him, he stressed.
He also wished to enjoy life's smaller pleasures while staying close to cricket.
Career journey
Aaron's career: A journey marked by speed and resilience
Aaron made his debut in the 2010-11 Vijay Hazare Trophy, wowing spectators with speeds over 150kph.
However, his career was plagued with injuries, including stress fractures of the back.
Despite the setbacks, he played for India in nine Tests and nine ODIs with the last appearance coming in November 2015 against South Africa.
Aaron admitted injuries made it difficult for him and thanked National Cricket Academy's support staff for their constant dedication during his recovery phases.
Cricket achievements
Aaron's impressive record and IPL journey
Over his career, Aaron featured in 88 List A matches and picked 141 wickets at an average of 26.47.
He also played 95 T20s, taking 93 wickets at 29.36.
From 2011 to 2022, he played nine seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Titans.
His last IPL season saw him lift the title with the Titans.
Post-retirement
Aaron's post-retirement plans and continued cricket involvement
After retirement, Aaron intends to stay connected with cricket.
Since mid-2024, he has been connected with the MRF Pace Academy and has also worked as a cricket pundit for ESPNcricinfo, among others.
As he enters this new phase of life, Aaron hopes to enjoy life's smaller joys while remaining deeply rooted to the sport that has defined his life.
Information
Aaron picked 173 FC wickets
Aaron, who earlier retired from FC cricket, ended up with 173 scalps at 33.27. He picked 8 four-fers and six five-wicket hauls. 18 of his wickets came for India in Test cricket at 52.61.