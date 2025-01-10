What's the story

Former Indian cricket team fast bowler Varun Aaron has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 35-year-old cricketer took the decision after his team Jharkhand exited the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He played four matches in the tournament and took three wickets at an average of 53.33.

Earlier, Aaron had retired from red-ball cricket at the end of the 2023-24 Indian domestic season.