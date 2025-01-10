Steve Smith explains Cooper Connolly's selection for Sri Lanka Tests
What's the story
Australia's interim Test captain Steve Smith has backed the selection of uncapped spinner Cooper Connolly for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
The decision was inspired by India's successful ploy of using spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel together in subcontinental matches.
The strategy worked wonders in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where India defeated Australia 2-1.
Tactical inspiration
Smith's strategy influenced by India's spin duo
Smith took a leaf out of the successful Jadeja-Patel combination, who have played seven matches together for India, winning three.
The duo's efforts helped India win in subcontinental conditions.
However, they also lost two matches when playing together against Australia in Indore and England in Hyderabad (2024).
Squad selection
Smith advocates for Connolly's inclusion in Australia squad
Smith had backed Connolly's selection in the Australian squad while speaking to coach Andrew McDonald and selector Tony Dodemaide.
"I was quite big on someone like Cooper coming in, to be able to spin the ball the other way," Smith said on Friday at the SCG ahead of his BBL return for the Sixers.
Smith also highlighted the advantages of having more than one spinner in subcontinental conditions, similar to India's approach.
Player endorsement
Smith praises Connolly's talent and potential
Smith praised Connolly as a "talented young kid" who has always delivered when given a chance.
He also emphasized the tactical advantage of having spinners who can bowl in different directions, just like India's Jadeja and Patel.
This endorsement highlights Smith's faith in Connolly's capabilities and his conviction that the young spinner can leave a mark in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.
Information
Australia Test squad vs Sri Lanka
Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.