What's the story

Australia's interim Test captain Steve Smith has backed the selection of uncapped spinner Cooper Connolly for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The decision was inspired by India's successful ploy of using spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel together in subcontinental matches.

The strategy worked wonders in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where India defeated Australia 2-1.