Rinku Singh's powerful shot leaves lasting mark on this ground
What's the story
Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has made an indelible mark on South Africa's St. George Park, not just with his performance but also a monstrous six that broke a press box window over a year ago.
The damage was done during the second T20 International against South Africa in December 2023 when the player scored 68.
Despite the time and facing severe storms, the broken window remains unrepaired due to logistical challenges and financial constraints faced by the ground management team.
Autograph plan
Ground management contemplates unique tribute to Singh's shot
Meanwhile, the ground management team at St. George Park is contemplating a one-of-a-kind tribute to Singh's ferocious shot.
They have proposed that the next time Singh visits, he could autograph the damaged portion of the window.
The idea comes from the practical challenges and exorbitant cost of replacing the broken glass, which is situated at a considerable height in the Graeme Pollock Pavilion press box.
Repair hurdles
Repair challenges and financial constraints delay window replacement
Speaking to PTI, a ground management official, who did not wish to be named, detailed the difficulties in replacing the broken glass.
The official said someone would have to be hoisted on a crane for repair work as the window is located there. However, more pressing issues have taken their attention away from this task.
The official also noted that the stadium's proximity to the ocean requires constant maintenance work to prevent corrosion in metallic pillars supporting various stands and structures at the venue.
Safety assurance
Stadium official emphasizes safety of glass panels
The stadium official assured that the broken glass "hasn't harmed anyone so far and doesn't look like it will."
He further explained that the glass panels used in stadiums are made of safety glass, designed to crack internally under heavy force.
This prevents shards from scattering and causing injuries, ensuring greater safety for spectators.
However, replacing these safety glass panels is not only more expensive than standard ones but also logistically complex due to their specific installation requirements.