What's the story

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has made an indelible mark on South Africa's St. George Park, not just with his performance but also a monstrous six that broke a press box window over a year ago.

The damage was done during the second T20 International against South Africa in December 2023 when the player scored 68.

Despite the time and facing severe storms, the broken window remains unrepaired due to logistical challenges and financial constraints faced by the ground management team.