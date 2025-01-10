Ranking QBs with 4,000+ yards, 40+ TDs, 70%+ completion season
Achieving 4,000+ passing yards, 40+ touchdowns, and a 70% completion rate in a single NFL season is an extraordinary feat for any quarterback.
Recently, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield joined this rare club, becoming just the fourth player to achieve such numbers trailing some big names.
In this article, we break down the elite quarterbacks who've reached this milestone, showcasing their exceptional performances.
#1
Drew Brees - New Orleans Saints (2011)
The legendary Saints QB was the first QB to rack up these numbers in a single season.
Meanwhile, Brees managed these records way back in 2011.
That season he had amassed career-highs of 5,476 passing yards, 46 TDs, and his then-career-high 71. 2 completion percentage.
Additionally, Brees managed all this in just 16 regular season games, showcasing his exceptional play-making abilities.
#2
Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers (2020)
The former Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was the second player to manage these numbers.
Rodgers amassed these stats during the 2020 season when he finished with 4,299 yards, 48 TDs (most on this list), and a completion percentage of just over 70 (70.7).
Additionally, Rodgers managed this in just 16 games while he also completed 372 of his 526 attempted passes.
#3
Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals (2024)
Although the Bengals have had a disastrous season this time, their QB is surely making some waves in the league.
Not only did he record 4000+ yards, 40+ TDs, and 70+ completion percentage season he also leads the league with the most passing yards and is an MVP candidate.
Overall, Burrow has amassed 4,918 yards, 43 TDs and boasts a completion percentage of 70.6.
#4
Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2024)
Although the Buccs QB has amassed the same stats, he stands fourth on the list thanks to Burrow putting up better numbers in two categories (yards and TDs).
Additionally, Baker has played 17 games.
However, the eighth-year QB has now put up career highs in all three categories. Overall, he now owns 4,500 passing yards, 41 TDs, and a completion percentage of 71.4.