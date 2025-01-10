What's the story

On January 10, 2018, Kevin Durant reached a career milestone by becoming the second-youngest NBA player to score 20,000 points at 29 years and 103 days.

The Golden State Warriors star achieved this feat in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers, joining an elite club led by LeBron James.

Meanwhile, Durant's scoring brilliance solidified his place among basketball's all-time greats. Here's more.