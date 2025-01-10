#ThisDayThatYear: Warriors' Durant becomes the second-youngest to 20,000 career points
What's the story
On January 10, 2018, Kevin Durant reached a career milestone by becoming the second-youngest NBA player to score 20,000 points at 29 years and 103 days.
The Golden State Warriors star achieved this feat in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers, joining an elite club led by LeBron James.
Meanwhile, Durant's scoring brilliance solidified his place among basketball's all-time greats. Here's more.
Game recap
Clippers play spoilsport as Durant hits the 20,000 points mark
Lou Williams spoiled Durant's milestone night by scoring a career-high 50 points, including 27 in the third quarter, leading the Clippers to a 125-106 win over the Warriors.
Meanwhile, Durant, returning from injury, became the second-youngest to reach 20,000 career points, finishing with 40.
Despite Durant's brilliance, the undermanned Warriors struggled without their starting backcourt, snapping a 12-game win streak against the Clippers.
Record
Durant joins elite company becomes second-youngest to 20,000 career points
Durant returned to the Warriors after missing three games with a right calf strain and wasted no time making history.
In just 16 minutes, he scored the 25 points needed to become the 44th player in NBA history to surpass 20,000 career points.
Meanwhile, he also became the second-youngest to this achievement trailing LeBron James (28 years and 17 days old).
2017-18 season recap - Durant
Recap of Durant's record-setting 2017-18 season
After the 2017 NBA Finals, Durant declined his $27.7 million option and re-signed with the Warriors.
On January 10, he scored 40 points in a loss to the Clippers, becoming the second-youngest player to reach 20,000 points.
Meanwhile, Durant went on to average 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in leading Golden State to a second straight championship and his second Finals MVP.