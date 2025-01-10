#ThisDayThatYear: Cardinals top Packers in NFL's highest-scoring playoff game
What's the story
On January 10, 2010, in NFL history, the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers delivered an unforgettable playoff thriller, combining for a record-breaking 96 points.
The 2010 NFC Wild Card game showcased relentless offense and a spectacular finish.
Ultimately, the Cardinals prevailed 51-45 in overtime, thanks to Karlos Dansby's fumble recovery touchdown, cementing this clash as the highest-scoring playoff game in league history.
Game recap
Cardinals hold out Packers in NFL's highest-scoring playoff game
The game featured 1,024 total yards, including 379 passing yards and five touchdowns from Kurt Warner, while Aaron Rodgers countered with 423 passing yards and four scores.
The iconic moment came when Dansby returned a fumble for a 17-yard touchdown, cementing a thrilling wild-card win.
Season recap - Packers
Recap of the Packers' 2009 season
The 2009 Packers finished 11-5 but lost a 51-45 wild-card OT thriller to the Cardinals.
Their 461 points set a then-franchise record, which is now fourth-best.
Meanwhile, with a league-leading nine interceptions, Charles Woodson earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Notably, the Packers' defense ranked first against the run, highlighting a standout season despite the playoff heartbreak.
Season recap - Cardinals
Highlights from the Cardinals' stellar 2009 season
The 2009 Cardinals went 10-6, defending their NFC West title and earning back-to-back playoff berths for the first time since 1975.
They won a thrilling 51-45 overtime wild-card game against the Packers but fell 45-14 to the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round.
Meanwhile, this marked Warner's final NFL game, ending his career without a touchdown in that postseason loss.
Highest scoring games
List of NFL's highest-scoring playoff games
NFL playoff history has seen some explosive scoring battles, with five games as the highest-scoring matchups.
Topping the list is the Cardinals' 51-45 overtime win against the Packers in 2010 (96 points), followed by the Philadelphia Eagles' 58-37 rout of the Detroit Lions in 1995 (95 points).
Other contests include the Indiana Colts' 45-44 comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs (89 points).