On January 10, 2010, in NFL history, the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers delivered an unforgettable playoff thriller, combining for a record-breaking 96 points.

The 2010 NFC Wild Card game showcased relentless offense and a spectacular finish.

Ultimately, the Cardinals prevailed 51-45 in overtime, thanks to Karlos Dansby's fumble recovery touchdown, cementing this clash as the highest-scoring playoff game in league history.